Buhari Mourns First Female Vice Chancellor In Nigeria, Grace Alele-Williams

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family of first female Vice Chancellor in Nigeria and renowned mathematician, Prof Grace Alele-Williams, 89, sharing the painful loss with the academia and all associates.

The President affirms that Prof. Alele-William’s achievement in scholarship and administration removed the glass ceiling for many women in Nigeria, Africa and the black race, and continues to inspire a generation who have found their passion and voice in research, teaching and lifting the nation with ideas, especially in science and technology.

President Buhari believes the scholar’s brilliance and outstanding character reflected in every opportunity and position she served, particularly playing a major role in the educational development of the country, and serving as consultant to many international institutions, including UNESCO.

As the first female to obtain a doctorate degree in Nigeria, 1963, and first female VC of the University of Benin, 1985, the President says the entire country will sorely miss the scholar, and cherish the memories of her diligence, discipline and refreshing candour.

President Buhari prays for a peaceful rest for the soul of the departed, and God’s comforting arms over her loved ones.