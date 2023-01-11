Buhari Mourns AMAA Founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of founder/Chief Executive Officer of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The President shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.

Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.

The President believes the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, will carry on her legacies.

President Buhari prays for the repose of her soul.