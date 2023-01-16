Buhari Is Campaigning Against Tinubu – Odinkalu

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu has said President Buhari could be working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Buhari is urging Nigerians to vote for someone with attribute that actually does not reflect quite well on APC candidate.

Odinkalu told SUNDAY TRIBUNE that “the president is campaigning with Tinubu and telling the people ‘don’t vote for a fraudulent person.’

He said Buhari might be campaigning for another candidate other than Tinubu.

He said, “The question for me is: does Tinubu want to continue presenting the president for him to keep saying the kind of things he is saying at the rallies, things that cut both ways and impossibly actually don’t reflect quite well on his candidate, it seems to me.

“That is up to the candidate to decide. I also don’t see how Buhari necessarily sells Bola Tinubu as a candidate.”