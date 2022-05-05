Buhari Inaugurates King David University Teaching Hospital In Ebonyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday performed the commissioning of the King David University of Medical Sciences Twin Flyover, School Building, and the University Teaching Hospital in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

President Buhari performed the commissioning on arrival to the State through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on a two-day working visit.

Also commissioned by the President are the 12-kilometer dualized Federal Road, from Mpu, Enugu State to Uburu, the Cancer Centre, the King David University flyover, the Presidential lounge of the Ebonyi State International Airport, the Margaret Umahi International Market, and the new Presidential Lodge.

Others to be commissioned are the newly built Governor’s office, the Office of the Wife of the Governor, the Governor’s Lodge, the Muhammadu Buhari Glass tunnel, and the Ebonyi State International Shopping Mall Abakaliki.

Speaking while commissioning the King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu, President Muhammadu Buhari commended Governor Umahi on the quality of projects in Ebonyi State, saying he is not surprised at the standard of work as himself is an engineer of repute.

”I am not an Engineer by discipline but my eyes are very clear, even though my eyeglasses. I am impressed with this performance and I know the projects will last. I congratulate the Governor on this feat and I am pleased to be associated with it.”

Responding, Governor Umahi thanked the President for graciously approving the funding of the Centre, saying the facility can rank with other centers around the world.

”It is in the same standard as Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the State government also contributed to the project to bring it to completion,” he told the President.”

At the commissioning of the hospital section of the university, the Ebonyi State governor thanked the President for approving the request of the State Government to the Federal Government to take over the running of the teaching Hospital.

”This hospital is beyond the scope of any State government to run and we have been celebrating your approval of our request and are very proud that you are here to commission it yourself.

”You have left a lot of indelible marks in the development of this center of excellence and it will never be forgotten”