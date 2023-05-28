Buhari Has Set Trap For Tinubu – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central; Shehu Sani, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari set trap for the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, with the aim to make his eight-year administration look better.

Shehu Sani said this while listing all the ways he believes Buhari’s administration failed.

This was delivered in a social media post shortly after Buhari gave a farewell speech to Nigerians on Sunday, during which he told Nigerians that he was leaving the country better than he met it.

Shehu Sani wrote, “He led the country without any economic direction. He presided over a Government that failed to secure the lives of Nigerians; 63k dead, 3m IDPs & 366k refugees in neighbouring countries.

“He failed to restructure as he promised. He granted waivers to the rich & impoverished the poor. He closed the borders for those who import bags of rice on motorcycles and permitted those who use the ships. He built magical pyramids that disappeared after three days.

“He left uncompleted projects with huge debts to service for decades. He enabled, enriched & reinforced a cabal for 8 years.

“He appointed & retained failures and reward them with extensions. He was weak in taking decisions & runway when it was tough.

“He has no house in London but made London his home. He left behind record inflation, record devaluation, record unemployment, record fall in GDP, record figures of poverty and record plunder of state resources.

“He left behind a nation with 60m people suffering from mental illnesses. He is leaving behind the health workers on strike. He set up traps for the next Government in order to make his own look better.”