Buhari Has Reduced Boko Haram To Nothing – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has reduced Boko Haram to “almost nothing.”

He, however, admitted that the terrorist organization was yet to be totally decimated.

Keyamo said this when he apprared on Trust TV.

He said, “What did we inherit? We inherited the Boko Haram problem. At that time, they had taken over more than fourteen local governments in the northeast and hoisted their flags. We inherited the farmers-herders crisis that had been going on even before [Olusegun] Obasanjo’s time. These are existential problems.

“What have we done about those two problems? A club like El-Kanemi Football Club of Borno that were playing their football matches in Bauchi because of insecurity— nobody could gather in one place in Maiduguri to watch a football match – now El-Kanemi is back to Maiduguri, that is success.

“Boko Haram hasn’t been totally wiped out, but it has reduced significantly because we constructively engaged our neighbours. We reduced them to almost nothing. I’m not saying these things have totally wiped out, but on the scale of what we met and on the scale of what we have, it has reduced significantly.”