Buhari Handing Over To Opposition Will Be Shameful – Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said it will be shameful for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to the opposition.

Adamu also dismissed claims that Buhari was withdrawing from campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Giving reason for the president’s absence from Tinubu’s campaign, Adamu said it was inappropriate for Buhari to leave his job as president because of the electioneering.

Adamu said this in an interview with BBC Hausa ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “Things go the way we want, we are grateful to God, everyone in our journey is seeing the signs that God shows us. We believe in success, all other parties know that we are ahead.”

On criticism that Buhari has withdrawn from party rallies, Adamu said it is untrue.

“Anyone who tells you that he wants (APC to) win this election more than Buhari is lying. My reason is that it is a shame for the President to hand over power to a political party that it is not his.

“What people don’t consider is that Muhammadu Buhari is the president and there is an oath on him that every citizen belongs to him. So he has to be careful because if he doesn’t do that, his critics will accuse him of working for APC instead of working for Nigeria,” he added.

On the crowd pulled by other political parties during their rallies, the chairman said APC is not scared.

“I didn’t see it and it will not scare us because it is normal. This is a country with about 200 million people, and there is no place where PDP can gather a million people.

“The Waziri of Adamawa who is contesting for presidency, so far he has not been able to unite members of his party,” Adamu added