Buhari Hails Projects By Armed Forces

President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogized the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for coming up with a robust initiative aimed at developing viable project for efficient military operations.

The President gave the compliments at the commissioning ceremony of a secured communication network for the Armed Forces project nick named GIWA 2 Project in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja on 2 May 2023. According to the President , the project GIWA 2 is designed to provide secure means of communications, real time instant reporting as well as information exchange between the AFN and other security agencies and bring about enhanced collaboration between defence intelligence and entire security community.

He added that the project will provide a platform for the denial of freedom of action by all perpetrators of insecurity across Nigeria. He therefore urged the AFN to continue to break a new ground and remain at the forefront of main stream technology and other cutting age initiatives. This, he pointed out, will facilitate the provisions of a safe, secured and peaceful environment for Nigerians.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Lucky Irabor stated that the project was conceived following the directive by Mr President in 2021 for the Armed Forces and other security agencies in Nigeria to embark on operations to allow farmers return to their farms.

The CDS noted that the project is a ” breakthrough in the technological advancement of communication system in the AFN. Continuing, he said the project has the capacity of providing voice, data and video as well as other value services to the Armed Forces. In his words, ” It is a welcome development in the evolution of Nigeria security land scape”. General Irabor emphasized that the project will greatly assist in the conduct of operations and ultimately promote national security.

In his goodwill message to the AFN at the occasion, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami gave insight that the project will be used to gather intelligence, build trust , enhance the reputation of security institutions in Nigeria and promote confidentiality.

Also present at the occasion was the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele who affirmed that insecurity devastates the production capacity of an economy and undermines governance in a country. He was optimistic that the project will guarantee jobs and enhance the nation’s security architecture Mr Emefiele explained that insecurity impinges on economic growth and expressed the CBN commitment towards promoting project that will boost the nation’s economy and create jobs through increased agricultural production.

Services Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, heads of other security agencies, senior military officers both serving and retired from across the services and other invited guests graced the occasion. Highpoint of the occasion was presentation of an artistic portrait of Mr President dressed in a Field Marshal rank military regalia by the Chief of the Defence Staff.