Headline

Buhari Hails Grammy Award Winner, Singer Tems

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
38
Tems
Tems

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation after Afrobeat crooner, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, won Best Melodic Rap Performance category at the Grammy Awards.

President Buhari hailed Tems for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, had placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement read in part, “The President lauds all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

“President Buhari thanks the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potentials of a great nation.

“The President wishes Tems, her partners, colleagues and well-wishers more years of glory.

Post Views: 59
Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
38

Related Articles

Tinubu, Akeredolu

2023: Nothing Will Scuttle Tinubu’s Victory – Akeredolu

9 hours ago
Ahmad Lawan

Lawan Hails Victory At Supreme Court

9 hours ago
Nyesom Wike

2023: Be Apolitical, Wike Enjoins Military

17 hours ago
Mbaka, Buhari

Mbaka Slams Buhari, Emefiele Over Kanu, New Naira

20 hours ago