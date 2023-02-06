Buhari Hails Grammy Award Winner, Singer Tems

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation after Afrobeat crooner, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, won Best Melodic Rap Performance category at the Grammy Awards.

President Buhari hailed Tems for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, had placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement read in part, “The President lauds all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

“President Buhari thanks the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potentials of a great nation.

“The President wishes Tems, her partners, colleagues and well-wishers more years of glory.