Buhari Hails BUA Chairman On Reappointment As President Of France-Nigeria Business Council

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The President commends Rabiu for his very pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago, and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic Council.

The President acknowledges with delight that under one year of Rabiu’s leadership the Council has recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others.

President Buhari assures the Chairman of BUA and Pioneer President of the Council of Federal Government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continue to build strategic partnerships aimed at improving business relations between the two countries, as well as supporting the economic programme of Government in the areas of infrastructural development, agriculture, power, job and wealth creation.

The President affirms that the focus of this administration’s economic diplomacy is attracting foreign investments into the country which makes the ordinary Nigerian a prime beneficiary.

He, therefore, assures Nigerians and all foreign policy stakeholders that having reaped the benefits of major investments into the country in the last seven years, his administration will continue to vigorously promote Nigeria as a preferred and attractive destination to international investors.