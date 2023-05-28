Buhari Grieves Over Children Still In Captivity

In a heartfelt farewell speech, President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) expressed his ongoing sorrow for the children and citizens who remain in captivity.

It was during his tenure as president that Boko Haram kidnapped several young girls. The girls and others who were abducted are yet to be freed.

The President’s deep grief for these individuals was evident as he addressed the nation, emphasizing the pain he continues to feel for those who remain captive.

He said, “For all those under unlawful captivity, our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed.”

This is as the president noted that his commitment to fighting corruption was central to many decisions he took, saying that corruption “had consistently diminished our efforts to be a great country.”