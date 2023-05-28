Buhari Grieves Over Children Still In Captivity
In a heartfelt farewell speech, President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) expressed his ongoing sorrow for the children and citizens who remain in captivity.
It was during his tenure as president that Boko Haram kidnapped several young girls. The girls and others who were abducted are yet to be freed.
The President’s deep grief for these individuals was evident as he addressed the nation, emphasizing the pain he continues to feel for those who remain captive.
He said, “For all those under unlawful captivity, our Security Agencies are working round the clock to secure their release unharmed.”
This is as the president noted that his commitment to fighting corruption was central to many decisions he took, saying that corruption “had consistently diminished our efforts to be a great country.”
The plight of these innocent victims has left an indelible mark on his presidency, and their release continues to be a pressing concern.
Despite the progress made in addressing security challenges during his tenure, the President’s heartfelt lamentation serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to bring all those in captivity back to safety and reunite them with their loved ones.
His poignant words reflect his unwavering commitment to the well-being and freedom of all Nigerian citizens, particularly those who have suffered the ordeal of captivity.
As the President’s term draws to a close, his words serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges that lie ahead and the importance of continued efforts to secure the release of those still held captive.