Buhari Greets Tony Elumelu At 60

Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with banker, economist & philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birthday, sharing the occasion’s joy and warmth with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time.

Buhari felicitated with the UBA Chair on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride he had brought to Nigeria and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, and raising generations of entrepreneurs.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday.

“The President believes Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.

“President Buhari notes the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realizing dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

“As the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation clocks 60, the President joins family members, particularly his wife, Dr Awele Elumelu, in thanksgiving to God for all the resourcefulness and impact, with a brighter future ahead

“Buhari prays for long life, good health and wisdom for the humanitarian,” the statement read.