Buhari Greets Sylva On Turbanning

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, on his turbaning by the Daura Emirate Council with the traditional title of “Sarkin Kudun Hausa’’.

The President felicitated with the Minister as he receives the honour bestowed by the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar, in recognition of his versatile and cross-cultural experiences, schooling, working and sharing wisdom in various parts of the country, and the world.

Buhari expressed the believe that Sylva’s acceptance of the title further highlights the need for religious and cultural tolerance, understanding and networking to sustain the unity of the country, drawing lessons from shared humanity.

The President appreciated the Daura Emirate Council for their support for his administration and prayed for the well-being of the Minister and his family.