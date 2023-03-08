Buhari Greets Osinbajo On 66th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the occasion of his 66th birthday today.

In a terse statement, Buhari described Osinbajo as an inspiration to many.

He wrote, “I rejoice with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and his family, as he turns 66 today. I thank the Almighty God for this opportunity to celebrate another year in the life of a committed and accomplished scholar, Pastor, public servant, and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday!”