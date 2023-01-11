Buhari Greets Lawan At 64

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on his 64th birthday, January 12, 2023, sharing the joyous occasion with the National Assembly.

President Buhari joined family members, friends, and political associates in celebrating the Senate President, who had a profile of being one of the most experienced legislators in the country, having served eight years in the House of Representatives, 1999-2007, and almost 12 years in the Senate.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

It read in part, “The President affirms that Sen. Lawan, after leaving his career path as a lecturer and researcher, deployed his vast knowledge in shaping policies and strengthening democracy in Nigeria by always showing maturity, and advocating a win-win for all stakeholders.

“The President notes the historic interventions of the Senate President, particularly providing a peaceful and harmonious leadership for the 9th National Assembly that has translated into many gains for the country on legislation and passing of bills into law.

“President Buhari prays for the well-being of Sen. Lawan and his family.”