Buhari Greets Gowon on 89th Birthday

Anthony Adeniyi53 mins ago
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former military Head of State, statesman and leader, Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon on his 89th birthday.

Buhari’s words were contained in a statement signed by his aide, Garba Shehu.

He said, “I convey my warm greetings to respected former Head of State, General Gowon on his birthday and pray for his long and healthy life.

“He served Nigeria with diligence and determination. History will kindly remember him for setting the country on the path of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the civil war.

“Gowon’s National Development Plans, including the Hydroelectric Power Plant at Kainji are some of the major achievements of his visionary leadership.

“I remain eternally grateful for his insightful wisdom and support throughout my years in office.”

1

