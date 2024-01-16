Buhari Greets Bisi Akande at 85

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, describing him as a wise man under whose watch the party made great strides.

In a message to Chief Akande who marks his 85th birthday today, the former president said he and the celebrant shared common positions on a number of political issues and others affecting the nation, saying “he is very wise man who laid solid foundation for the growth and development of our party.”

He said he believed that the party was structured and maintained in a way to meet the development needs of the country.

He wished Chief Akande good health and many more years of service to the party and the nation.