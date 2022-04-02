Buhari Gets Update On Chad’s Transition

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday received assurances that the transition to democratic rule in Tchad Republic, put in place following the demise of the long-standing ruler, Idris Deby Itno is on course.

The country’s current leader, Mahamat Idris Deby Itno who flew into Abuja to update President Buhari on the ongoing process said that there were challenges on the way but assured that they were determined to be successful.

President Buhari encouraged the Chadian President to proceed with the transition plan, assuring him of Nigeria’s support.

The two leaders also reiterated their resolve to continue the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region area.

The closed door meeting was attended by the two leaders, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria’s special envoy to the region, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.