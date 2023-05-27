Buhari Failed But Not Completely – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, labeling it a disappointment.

According to George, Buhari’s performance during this period did not meet the expectations of the Nigerian people.

Speaking to reporters in Lagos on Saturday, the prominent PDP figure asserted that history would ultimately judge the effectiveness of Buhari’s administration, which he believed had failed to make a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

In particular, George criticized the President for his inability to ensure the safety and security of the Nigerian populace.

Furthermore, he rebuked Buhari for his failure to fulfill his electoral promises, including the pledge to combat corruption and various other commitments.

He said, “My personal assessment is that he failed, not completely in every sector, but if you do an examination and say you must have a minimum of 33%, then you can go to the next class, but they did not attain that 33%.

“I can give them maybe about 5%, even the 5% requires a lot of retrospection.

“So it is very very disheartening and heartbreaking that he failed in his number one job, which is to guarantee security of lives and property.

“So let’s put those promises now into his departure because that’s what will be written on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does during his time, it is on the pages of history.”