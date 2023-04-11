Buhari Deserves Commendation For Diversifying Oil Sector – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President Muhamadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said his principal deserves commendation for diversifying the oil sector.

Adesina said this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

“This government met a mono-product economy, an economy that depended solely on oil so that when oil prices crashed in the international market, Nigeria crashes with it. But it is no longer so, oil contributes less than 10% of our Gross Domestic Product today, and oil used to contribute about 90%.

“For the first time in our history, Nigeria has a diversified economy. Diversification has long been a promise, today, it is no longer a promise, but it is a reality. I think people must credit the Buhari administration for that, because you now have Agriculture, ICT and Manufacturing to an extent, contributing to Nigeria’s GDP,” he said.