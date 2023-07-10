Headline

Buhari Denies Being On Exile

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has categorically denied the circulating reports of him being in exile, labeling them as baseless and unfounded.

Through his former media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari clarified that he has returned to his home in Daura, Katsina State, putting an end to the speculations surrounding his whereabouts.

Refuting Misleading Reports of Buhari’s Alleged Flight

Addressing the misleading nature of the reports, Garba Shehu stressed that it was erroneous to claim that the former President had fled and was in exile.

He asserted that Buhari is currently residing with his family in Daura, effectively refuting the unfounded rumors.

Shehu further highlighted the importance of verifying information through reliable platforms before spreading it to the public.

“Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less,” he said.

