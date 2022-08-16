Buhari Congratulates Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-Elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, 2022, general elections.

In a statement on Monday, Buhari wished him a successful inauguration and tenure in office, while also looking forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between Nigeria and Kenya.

He continued, “I commend the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrates that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

“Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism. Between us lies a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through various international organisations.

“Let me also salute President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship & exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya, & the profound legacies of his administration in infrastructure, education,healthcare reforms & tourism,as well as his strong influence & support on regional security.”