Buhari Confers Olubadan With CFR

Outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, has granted approval for the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) award to be conferred upon the revered Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The request for the CFR award was initially made by Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial district, in a letter addressed to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, on May 19, 2023. Senator Balogun passionately recommended the Olubadan for this esteemed recognition from the outgoing administration led by President Buhari.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, in accordance with the senator’s request, has included the revered traditional ruler in the list of recipients for the 2023 Special National Honour Award. Oba Lekan Balogun will be among the 23 individuals to be presented with the CFR, which stands as the third highest honor in the country.

In his letter to Minister Akume, Senator Balogun detailed the exceptional life journey of the Olubadan, who is also his elder brother, and highlighted the deserving nature of the CFR award. The senator emphasized various aspects of the monarch’s career trajectory, encompassing his birth, education, professional experiences, and political contributions, among other significant achievements.

Expressing his firm belief in the suitability of the Olubadan for the CFR national award, Senator Balogun earnestly requested Minister Akume’s support in presenting and recommending the esteemed traditional ruler for this prestigious recognition. He further underscored the monarch’s involvement in politics, dating back to 1978, when he joined the late Aminu Kano’s Peoples Redemption Party and ultimately rose to the position of deputy national secretary.

“He was a presidential aspirant in the Social Democratic Party and later governorship candidate of the Nigerian People’s Party in Oyo State.

“The military interventions put a halt to his political aspirations for 16 years before his return in 1999 when he contested and won the Senate seat of Oyo Central Senatorial District as the distinguished senator in the fourth Senate. Between 1999 and 2003, he was the chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, member of the Senate Committees on Appropriations, Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, Defence and Army.

“As the monarch rose in politics, he also rose in the traditional chieftaincy hierarchy of Ibadanland, culminating in his position as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, one of the two most senior chiefs in Ibadanland. This was prior to his ascension to the prestigious throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland on March 11, 2022.

“The oba has also just been appointed as the Chancellor of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Kano by the Government of Kano State.

“Kabiyesi, Oba Balogun Aliiwo is a renowned technocrat, an author, a scholar, an astute and a rare breed politician, a businessman and philanthropist.” Senator Balogun concluded.