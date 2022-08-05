Buhari Condoles With Bongos Ikwue On Passing Of Wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and song writer, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

President Buhari condoles with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family, who hailed from the Ijeh family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta State, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

The President notes the deceased’s dedication to the service of humanity, and dedication to Church, supporting the poor and needy across the country, especially prisoners, whom she regularly visited to pray with, counsel and guide on the fear of God, and provided support for the people awaiting trial, and their families.

As wife of Bongos-Ikwue for more than 50 year goes home, President Buhari affirms that her contributions to stability of her family, sense of duty in community development, and love for God will always be remembered.

The President prays that the Almighty God will comfort the renowned musician and his family, and grant the wife and mother a peaceful rest.