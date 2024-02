Former President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Vice President Kashim Shettima, over the death of his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, who died on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In his reaction to news of the death, Buhari said, “It is very sad to hear of the demise of the Vice President’s respected stepmother. My thoughts and prayers are with Vice President Kashim Shettima and his family during this time of mourning.”