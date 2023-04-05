Buhari Condoles Osita Chidoka Over Mother’s Passing

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and members of the family, over the passing of their matriarch, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Osita, 75.

The President condoled with friends and associates of Deaconess Osita, whose life and times, from testimonies, signpost a deep fear and reverence for God, which was reflected in all her engagements, particularly investments of love for people.

As the family mourns the departed, President Buhari urges a surrender to the will of God at the very difficult period, through prayers, and counting of her blessings as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and worker in the Lord’s vineyard.

The President prayed for a peaceful rest for the woman fondly called Mama Osi, and comfort for the family.