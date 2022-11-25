Headline

Buhari Commiserates With Christians Over Sammie Okposo Death

Anthony Adeniyi21 mins ago
11
Sammie Okposo
Sammie Okposo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Christian community over the death of Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo.

Okposo died on Friday at the age of 51 after slumping.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari stressed that Sammie Okposo will be missed for the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari sympathises with family, friends, and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, whose demise on Friday left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

“President Buhari commiserates with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

“The President notes the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

“President Buhari prays for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.”

