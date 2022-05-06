Buhari Commends Umahi Over Infrastructural Development In Ebonyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, commended Governor Dave Umahi on the quality of projects in Ebonyi State, saying he is not surprised at the standard of work because the two-time governor is an engineer of repute.

The President commenced his two-day visit to the State with the commissioning of projects at the state-owned King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, including a twin flyover, 12-kilometre dualised Federal Road, from Mbu, Enugu State to Uburu, the University Building and the University Medical Hospital, Facilities and Equipment.

At his first stop in the State for the inauguration of the 700-metre length twin-flyover (also called King David’s University flyover), constructed at the cost of N2 billion by the State government, President Buhari said:

”I am not an Engineer by discipline but my eyes are very clear, even through my eyeglasses. I am impressed with this performance and I know the projects will last. I congratulate the Governor on this feat and I am pleased to be associated with it.”

While in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State, the President also inaugurated the Cancer Centre at the King David University of Medical Sciences, built and equipped by the Federal Government under TETFUND.

Governor Umahi, who thanked the President for graciously approving the funding of the Centre, said the facility can rank with other centres around the world.

”It is in the same standard as Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the State government also contributed to the project to bring it to completion,” he told the President

At the commissioning of the hospital section of the university, the Ebonyi State governor thanked the President for acceding to the request of the State government on the Federal Government to take over the running of the teaching hospital.

”This hospital is beyond the scope of any State government to run and we have been celebrating your approval of our request and are very proud that you are here to commission it yourself.

”You have left a lot of indelible marks in the development of this centre of excellence and it will never be forgotten, ”he said.

At the inauguration of the Presidential Lodge at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, the Governor announced that the tarmac and runway of the airport, built with concrete, had attained over 70 per cent completion, and will be ready by the end of next month.

The President also inaugurated the five kilometres dualised airport road in Onueke, built by the State government as well as the reconstructed St Margaret Umahi International Market complex, a 750-metre length twin-flyover near the market, and the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Lodge, all in Abakiliki.