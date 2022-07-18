Buhari Commends ICPC, EFCC, Others For Doggedness In Corruption Fight

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other regulatory agencies for their doggedness in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The President made the commendation while declaring open the commemorative event for the 6th African Union Day of Anti-Corruption in Abuja, themed “Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of COVID-19 Funds”.

President Buhari, who joined the event virtually, stated that he was very proud of the anti-corruption agencies and other regulatory bodies for their efforts at checking corruption and other criminalities, saying, “I very deeply appreciate them for their sacrifices.”

He added that law enforcement agencies in Nigeria must be empowered to deliver on their mandate without any encumbrances.

Speaking on the theme of the event, the Nigerian President explained how the country responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it was now time for more awareness campaigns and investment in the health sector.

He, therefore, called on other African leaders to continue to support the fight against corruption, stating that Africa would realize its full potentials if corruption was rooted out of the continent.

On the issues of illicit financial flows, President Buhari enjoined his contemporaries on the African globe to ensure that national resources meant for the continent were not taken to safe havens around the world but were used for the collective interest of the citizens.