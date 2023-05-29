Buhari Claims Easier Control Over Cattle, Sheep Than Nigerians

Reflections on Presidential Term and Handover

In a surprising statement made during a pre-inauguration Gala Night, former President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his sentiments regarding his upcoming departure from office.

As he handed over the reins to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari candidly revealed his intention to shift his focus back to his roots in Daura, Katsina State, where his farm animals await his attention.

During his speech, Buhari delivered a lighthearted remark that has generated considerable attention and discussion.

He humorously stated that he finds it easier to control his cattle and sheep than his fellow Nigerians.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base to go and meet my cattle and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians. But I have to reduce their number, because I cannot save enough to buy them feeds,” DailyPost quoted the President as saying.

While the comment was met with mixed reactions, it serves as a thought-provoking reflection on the challenges and complexities of governing a diverse nation.

Balancing Priorities and Challenges Ahead

Buhari’s desire to return to his farm animals underscores his longing for a simpler and more familiar environment.

The statement also highlights the difficulties faced by leaders in managing a vast and diverse population like Nigeria.