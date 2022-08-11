Buhari Chairs APC Presidential Campaign Organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari is the chairman of the campaign organisation committee working for the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola GTinubu.

This was disclosed by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State who also doubles as the Director General of the campaign.

He spoke on Wednesday when he visited the State House in Abuja to brief Buhari on the progress of the organisation.

His words: “The President is Chairman of the campaign Council. Therefore, as DG, I will come regularly to brief him on certain things that we are planning.

“You know as Director-General of the campaign Council I have to from time to time see the President who is our Chairman and keep him abreast of events.”