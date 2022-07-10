Buhari Celebrates Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nollywood and professional actors, home and abroad, in celebrating stage and screen icon, Olu Jacobs, on his 80th birthday, July 11, 2022.

The President felicitated with the Jacob’s’ family, including the wife, also a renowned thespian, Joke Silva, and their friends on the auspicious occasion, which called for thanksgiving for God’s care, guidance and protection.

Buhari affirmed the influence of the veteran actor on the film industry, setting a standard of professionalism that has attracted global recognition and awards, like the Lifetime Achievement Awards conferred on him in 2016 by African Movie Academy Awards.

As the actor turned 80, the President noted his ingenious ability to interpret roles, simplify complex issues and bring messages to the understanding of both young and old, levelling cultural, ethnic and religious barriers to become a household name all over the country and beyond.

Largely stereotyped as a father and voice of wisdom in most movies, Buhari believed Olu Jacobs’ natural tendency to counsel, inspire and instruct easily earned him the roles, while appreciating his foresight in winning many into the profession and guiding them to stardom.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant him better health, longer life and steadfastness in service to the Arts, God, and humanity.