Buhari Celebrates Pa Akintola Williams @103

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends of renowned accountant, Chief Akintola Williams, to celebrate his 103rd birthday, appreciating God for grace of long life, strength and impact, particularly in service to the country.

Buhari felicitated with Chief Williams for scoring many firsts, which brought the spotlight to Nigeria and Africa, being the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant in England in 1949, and starting the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa in 1952.

The President noted other historic achievements of the chartered accountant in establishing Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants, being a founding member and first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and full involvement in setting up the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

On his 103rd birthday, Buhari acknowledged the many recognitions and awards he has received, including appointment as Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1997.

The President continued to rejoice with the chartered accountant, and prays for his wellbeing.