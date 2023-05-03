Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, celebrates Nigerian journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

Lawan says journalists have made immense contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria.

“Nigerian journalists deserve our appreciation for their contributions to democracy and governance in general in Nigeria as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Promoting press freedom is not only upholding the rights of an important segment of the society, it is also promoting the human right to freedom of speech and opinion.

“It is in the light of this that the ninth National Assembly has ensured in the past four years that no legislation under its purview tampers with these rights,” Lawan says.

The Senate President wishes journalists a happy World Press Freedom Day.