Buhari Celebrates Journalist Liad Tells At 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has he shares the joy of the milestone with renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella, who turns 75 on Friday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, the President saluted the over five decades Tella has invested in journalism, rising to the top of his career as Deputy Editor of National Concord, and Editor-in-Chief of The Monitor Newspapers.

“He also celebrates Alhaji Telly’s contribution to knowledge as Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, and his commitment to Islam, being one of the founding fathers of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), and a Federal Commissioner at the National Hajj Commission, for many years.

“President Buhari rejoices with the Tella family, the media community, especially the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), and wishes the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwo land longer life in good health, to further serve God, society, and humanity at large,” the statement concluded.