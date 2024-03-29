Buhari Calls Tinubu, Declares Support

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday had a phone call with President Bola Tinubu to personally pass on his best wishes as the President marks his 72nd birthday.

In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu.

In this regard, Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his aide, Garba Shehu, titled, “Ex-president Buhari, In A Personal Call Says He Stands With Tinubu.’