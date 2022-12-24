Buhari Breaks Silence On Being Jibrin From Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally addressed claims that he has been dead and replaced by an Al Jibrin of Sudan.

According to him, mischief-makers were behind the claim, adding that he didn’t find it funny when he got to find out about it.

Buhari said this in a documentary played at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday on Friday night at the State House Banquet Hall.

In the documentary interview, Buhari responded to a question about the rumour saying, “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Asked if he found such allusions to be funny, he said, “No. It is not funny because those who made those statement, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue. Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed Buhari for his sense of humour, saying the President would make a good entertainer post-presidency.

“Mr President is a very humorous man and I think he would make a very good career in entertainment one way or the other when he retires. One day, I went to him because there were some allegations made against me. And I was so angry, so I went to him to show him the letter I had written to the EFCC to investigate.

“He looked at it and looked at me because he calls me VP or Professor depending on his mood. This time he said, ‘VP, why do you worry yourself about all these people? These people just make all sorts of allegations, they make all sorts of stories up, even they are saying that I am about to get married again. And even some foolish people were waiting at the National Mosque, waiting for me to come and marry again,” he said.