Buhari Blames Banditry, Terrorism On Instability In Libya

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the political instability in Libya is responsible for the banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

He, however, revealed that his administration had made significant progress in the fight against insurgency.

This is as he urged the international community to assist Nigeria to eradicate terrorism.

Buhari said this when he received the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“The political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, West and Central African regions.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer clashes and insurgency.

“We are, however, making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain this fight until we overcome these challenges,” he said.

