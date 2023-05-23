Buhari Assents To National Senior Secondary Education Bill, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated his commitment to the betterment of Nigeria by signing into law several crucial bills that were passed by the National Assembly.

These include the National Social Investment Programme Agency Bill, the National Senior Secondary Education Bill, and six other bills.

With these enactments, the President is reinforcing the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Bill Empowering the Poor and Vulnerable

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Agency Bill establishes an agency aimed at assisting and empowering the poor and vulnerable segments of society in Nigeria.

This groundbreaking legislation provides a legal and institutional framework for the establishment and management of the National Social Investment Programme.

Through this agency, the government can implement targeted programs and initiatives to uplift marginalized communities, foster social inclusion, and alleviate poverty.

Bill Enhancing Education Standards

The National Senior Secondary Education Act sets out a comprehensive framework for senior secondary education in Nigeria.

It establishes a Commission responsible for prescribing and upholding minimum standards for senior secondary education across the country.

Additionally, the act outlines the management of the National Senior Secondary Education Fund, ensuring adequate resources are allocated to support the development and improvement of secondary education in Nigeria.

By prioritizing education, the government aims to provide every student with equal opportunities for quality learning and future success.

Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria Act

With the signing of the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria Act, the government seeks to enhance professional standards in the power sector.

The act establishes the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria, which is tasked with determining the knowledge and skills required for individuals aspiring to become chartered power engineers.

By setting these standards, the institute will contribute to the growth and competence of the power engineering profession in Nigeria, ultimately improving the efficiency and reliability of the country’s power infrastructure.