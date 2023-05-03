News

Buhari Appoints Yemisi Asagra As NBMA DG

Yemisi Asagra
Yemisi Asagra

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs). Agnes Yemisi Asagbra as Director-General and Chief Executive the National Biosafety Management Agency.

The appointment which takes effect from 1st May, 2023 is for a term of four (4) years. D.r (Mrs) Agnes Yemisi Asagbra is a seasoned Scientist and an administrator.

She holds a doctorate degree in Food and Industrial Microbiology from the prestigious University of Ibadan. She has been involved in Biotechnology research for over two and a half decade. She has over thirty publications in referred Journals.

She has won many research awards/grants. She is also an ISO 9001 lead auditor and ISO 22000 food safety auditor.
Dr. Agnes Yemisi Asagbra served as acting DG/CEO of Federal Institute of Industrial Oshodi (FIIRO) between February 2020 and May 2022.

