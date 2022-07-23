Buhari Appoints Three New Perm Secs

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known on Friday 22nd July, 2022 in Abuja, said the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are as follows:

i. Jafiya Lydia Shehu – Adamawa

ii. Udo Okokon Ekanem – Akwa Ibom

iii. Faruk Yusuf Yabo – Sokoto

A date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.