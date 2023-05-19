Buhari Appoints Oluwatoyin Madein As AGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023 in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The new appointee is to resume immediately.