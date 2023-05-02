News

Buhari Appoints Nanibarini Zabbey HYPREP Boss

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
45
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation
Project (HYPREP) Project Coordinator, Dr Ferdinand Giadom.

Giadom is to be replaced by Prof Nanibarini Zabbey with immediate effect.

Prof Nanibarini Zabbey is a foremost and renowned Ogoni expert no hydrobiology and has extensive experience and background on remediation-related activities with bias in bio-monitoring and restoration ecology.

Until his appointment, he was a Senior lecturer at Department of Fisheries Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port Harcourt.

He is the first African recipient of the Association of the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO) 2022 Ruth Patrick Award for research and engagement with a critical impact on the recovery of the Niger Delta ecosystem from oil spills and environmental justice for affected communities.

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
45

Related Articles

Train-Bus accident

Train-Bus Collission: Lagos Arraigns Driver For Manslaughter

5 hours ago
Abike Dabiri-Erewa NiDCOM

Buhari Reappoints Dabiri-Erewa As NiDCOM Chairman

5 hours ago

Kwara Gov Swears-in Adebara, Kamaldeen As Chief Judge, Grand Kadi

5 hours ago
Kano Police Commissioner

CP Mohammed Gumel Named New Kano Commissioner Of Police

10 hours ago