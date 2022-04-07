News

Buhari Appoints Muhammed Abdullahi Minister Of Environment

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Muhammed Abdullahi
Muhammed Abdullahi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment, with effect from 6 April, 2022.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.
According Mustapha, the President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

