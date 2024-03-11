Buhari Applauds Tinubu’s Leadership Amid Economic Challenges

ommending his efforts since assuming office on May 29, 2023. Buhari made these remarks during a meeting with the Comptroller-General and members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service in Daura, Katsina State.

Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Buhari expressed his appreciation for Tinubu’s performance, recognizing the intricacies of Nigeria’s issues and the constraints faced by its leaders.

Acknowledging the complexity of the nation’s problems, Buhari highlighted the limited scope of action available to address the multifaceted challenges confronting Nigeria.

Additionally, Buhari called on Nigerians to exhibit resilience in the face of economic adversity and to throw their support behind the current administration’s policies and programs.

His words: “I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well.

”Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do.”

Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu’s leadership underscores the importance of continuity and collaborative efforts in navigating Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.