Buhari Apologizes for Hardship Faced by Nigerians

The immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to Nigerians for the hardship they are currently facing.

Buhari gave the apology at his first public appearance since leaving office on May 29, 2023.

This was at the launch of two significant publications: “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015 – 2023” and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015 – 2023).”

In a reflection of his time in office, Buhari highlighted the challenges and the tough choices faced by his administration.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the Nigerian populace, he extended an apology to those who felt the weight of the decisions, emphasising that they were never intended to cause pain or anguish.

He said, “with the cumulative achievements of government after government, I believe we will get there in no distant time.

“In our journey to the desired destination, there will be hard decisions taken, and the people would bear some costs. We can only seek their understanding, and state that there was no intention to deliberately inflict pain and anguish on anyone.

“This is why I apologized to such people at the end of our time in office. Sacrifices are still being made now, and will continue to be part of our national life and development.

“Governments will continually seek the understanding and support of the people they lead, for our ultimate good and goal.”