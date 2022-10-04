News

Buhari Administration Killed Education, We’ll Bury It – NANS

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration killed education, adding that it was ready to bury it.

The Association also vowed to continue its street demonstration against the continued strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This was contained in a statement signed by NANS Coordinator and Spokesperson, Adegboye Olatunji and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, respectively.

Part of the statement read: “It behooves us to call the attention of the general public and the international community on the brazen insult meted on the Nigerian students by the irresponsible administration of Buhari.

“We want Nigerian students to be ready for a grand mass action on the ASUU strike. We are clear that this government is anti-public education and this is against the yearnings of millions of students and youths.

“In coming days, we shall be occupying the streets across the South-West region to conduct a final burial rite of public education in the country as this is what the Buhari’s administration represents,” the statement concluded.

