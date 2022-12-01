Buhari Accuses Govs Of Stealing LGA Allocation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said state governors are stealing the allocations of LGAs in their states.

Speaking on Thursday after delivering his speech at an event hosted for members of the senior executive course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the presidential villa in Abuja, Buhari said the governors treat the local government level unfairly.

According to the president, some state governors would collect money on behalf of council areas, and only remit half of such allotment to the council chairpersons.

“If the monies from the federal government to state governments is N100 million, let’s put it at N100 million — N50 million will be sent to the chairman with a letter that he will sign that he received N100 million,” he said.

“The governor will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wanted to and then the chairman of the local government will say how much he must pay as salaries. To hell goes development. Monies for the salaries will be given and the balance he will put in his pocket.

“This is what is happening in Nigeria, it’s a terrible thing. You cannot say the person who is doing these was not educated, he was a qualified lawyer, he was experienced, yet he participated in this type of corruption.”

Buhari attributed such behaviours to a lack of integrity, noting that it contributes to the pervasive corruption in the country.

“So it’s a matter of conscience, whichever level we find ourselves. As a leader, you sit here with all the sacrifices the country is making by putting you through institutions and getting you ready to lead,” he added.

“The fundamental thing is personal integrity. May God help us.”

This comes barely 24 hours after the federal government accused state governors of prioritizing the building of flyovers and other infrastructure more than the well-being of their citizens living in remote villages.