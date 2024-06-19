Brussels Refuse to Host Belgium Vs Israel Game

Brussels has said it is impossible for it to host an upcoming UEFA soccer match between Belgium and Israel.

Insecurity and likely protests were cited as the reason, according to the municipal government of the Belgian capital.

“The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organise a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium,” it said in a statement.

“After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces.”

This is amid Israel’s war on Hamas taking place in Gaza which has generated worldwide condemnation due to what many consider as genocidal.