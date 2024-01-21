News

Brother Fakes Kidnap to Defraud Family at River Park Estate

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
The FCT police Command has said nobody was kidnapped at River Park estate in the early hours of Saturday as being widely reported on social media.

In a statement, the command said what happened was that “One Nnandi Agu ‘m’ of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said Estate.”

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

While investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public, SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Spokesman said.

